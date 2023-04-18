Oceanside police searching for two missing children

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Police in Oceanside are searching for two missing children who never showed up to an after-school program Monday.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, the pair, 12-year-old Sarah Hawkins and 13-year-old Joangel Dominguez were last seen at 1:45 p.m. and were reported missing when they didn't arrive to their after-school program.

Police described Hawkins as a Hispanic female wearing a white hoodie with "San Diego" on the front, black jeans, and multi-colored Vans shoes.

Dominguez is described as a Hispanic male last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with "king lion" on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 760-435-4900.