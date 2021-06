OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police in Oceanside are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen early Monday morning.

According to police, 15-year-old Isabella Rose Peralta was last seen around 2 a.m. on the 4700 block of Calle Los Santos.

She is described as five feet, four inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark shirt and grey sweat pants.

Anyone with information on Peralta’s whereabouts is asked to call Oceanside Police at 760-435-4900.