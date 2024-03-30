Oceanside Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared March 25

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Police in Oceanside are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared March 25.

According to the department, Kiara Fredricks was reported missing by her mother.

A note was left behind that read: “I’m tired, can't be here anymore. I need a break, it’s temporary,” according to police.

Fredricks is a black female weighing 250 pounds and is five feet, eight inches tall with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen on the 2300 block of Paseo De Laura.

“Kiara called her mother the following day from a blocked number and reported that she was okay. On March 28th, Kiara called her mother and said she would return Kiara has not returned as of yet. We believe Kiara is in the Fallbrook Ca area,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oceanside Police at 760-435-4537 or 760-435-4900 after hours.

