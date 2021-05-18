Oceanside Police searching for animal abuse suspect in video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Oceanside Police are asking the public for help identifying a person they say was caught on video kicking and punching a dog in late April.

Police said on April 29 just after 1 p.m. officers responded to an animal abuse call in the 2800 block of College Blvd.

Video obtained by police and shared on social media shows a person striking a dog with their feet and fists, Oceanside Police said.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived, police added. As of Tuesday, Oceanside Police told ABC 10News the investigation is ongoing and a suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 760-435-4881.