Oceanside Police search for at-risk 73-year-old man

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Oceanside Police are searching for a missing at-risk man who disappeared Tuesday morning.

According to the department, 73-year-old Edgar Cruz disappeared from his home on the 3200 block of Mission Cove Way around 11 a.m.

“He is currently not in possession of necessary medication and has been diagnosed with Alzheimers,” authorities said.

Police described Cruz as five feet, nine inches tall with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeved zip-up sweater, blue jeans, a dark grey or blue baseball hat. Cruz also uses glasses and a white mask. Police said he has a bus pass with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 760-435-4815.

