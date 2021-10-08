Oceanside police receive $313K grant to deter dangerous driving behaviors

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Oceanside Police Department has been awarded a $313,000 grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety with which it will roll out a police traffic services program to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors, it was announced Friday.

"Impairment, speeding, and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road," Oceanside Police Sergeant Rick Davis said.

"This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads."

The grant will pay for additional enforcement measures, including:

-- DUI checkpoints and patrols specifically focused on suspected impaired drivers;

-- Enforcement operations focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of California's hands-free cell phone law;

-- Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk;

-- Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running and improper turning or lane changes;

-- Motorcycle safety enforcement operations focused on rider safety and the vehicles around motorcycles;

-- Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speeding and bicycle, and pedestrian safety;

-- Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies; and

-- Officer training and/or recertification in the Standard Field Sobriety Test, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement, and Drug Recognition Expert.

The grant program will run through September 2022.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.