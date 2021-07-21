Oceanside Police order evacuations after 'suspicious item' found in ground

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Oceanside Police warned residents to stay area from a portion of S. Tremont Street after officers were called to investigate a suspicious item.

Officers and Oceanside Fire Department alerted the public just after 1:15 p.m. over "a suspicious item found in the ground." A police spokesperson told ABC 10News that construction workers in the area reported finding an object described as an old artillery round, but police have not officially said what the object is.

The spokesperson added that bomb squad personnel were called to the scene to investigate the discovery as well.

Residents were ordered to stay 300 feet away from 119 S. Tremont St. and those already within the area were told to evacuate.

Bus service was diverted from the Oceanside Transit Center, according to police. All North County Transit District BREEZE routes at Oceanside Transit Center will depart and drop off passengers next to the SPRINTER platform, according to NCTD.

ABC 10News is monitoring this breaking news