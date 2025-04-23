Oceanside Police Department proposes drone first responder program

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Police Department is seeking approval for a new drone program that would make this technology the first to arrive on scenes in the downtown area. The City Council will vote on the proposal Wednesday night.

The department believes the drone program could cut their average response time from around 5 minutes down to just 60 to 90 seconds.

OPD has operated drones since 2016, but the current system has limitations. The department's 14 pilots must carry drones in their vehicles and deploy them only after arriving near an active scene.

The proposed Drone as First Responder Pilot Program would include a Real Time Crime Center where drone pilots would work. Drones would be strategically placed on top of different buildings throughout downtown Oceanside.

When police receive a call, they can launch a drone immediately, providing officers with a first look at the scene before they arrive.

"To us, that's significant, and you know, the people who benefit the most are the members of our community and that's what we're going for and we're hoping that, you know, within this trial period that the community can also see the benefits of it," Valdavinos said.

The pilot program and Real Time Crime Center would be funded by a state grant awarded to the city, meaning the initial implementation would not require taxpayer money. If the department considers the program successful, they plan to include funding for it in future budgets.

Valdavinos says there is substantial community support for this program, and the department believes the City Council is in favor. Another department in San Diego County was actually the first in the country to implement a similar program.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.