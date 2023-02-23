Oceanside Police Department Chief announces retirement

OCEANSIDE (CNS) — The Oceanside Police Department announced Thursday that Chief Fred Armijo will retire after 34 years of service on April 1.

Armijo has worked for the city of Oceanside since 1989. He has held positions in the city including lifeguard, police recruit, sworn police officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and chief.

"I am very proud to have worked in the city I grew up in and am honored to have finished my career as Oceanside's police chief," Armijo said. "Our department has so many great people doing outstanding work. We have a solid group of leaders and I am confident they will continue to build an even better department for our community."

The police chief promotional recruitment is open and expected to close on March 7, according to the OPD.