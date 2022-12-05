Oceanside police: Convenience store employee injured in armed robbery

The Oceanside Police Department says a man was injured in an armed robbery at an AM/PM convenience store early Sunday morning.

OPD responded to the robbery at 1990 Oceanside Boulevard around 4:25 a.m., a department press release stated.

Officers found a male employee suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. First responders took the victim to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, the release says.

Police did not find a suspect nearby the store.

Officers learned two suspects had entered the store and demanded cash from the register. They're described as Hispanic men between the age of 20 and 25 who are around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, the release states.

One of the suspects was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, and he was wielding a black semi-automatic handgun as well, police say. The other suspect was wearing a gray New Balance hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Police say the convenience store employee tried to chase the suspects out of the store with a stick, but the suspect holding the gun shot him in the stomach.

"The suspects then left the location with an undisclosed amount of cash," the release says.

If you have any information for police regarding this case, reach out to OPD's Crimes of Violence detective at 760-435-4698.