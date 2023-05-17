Oceanside police arrest man for shooting at tow truck

OCEANSIDE, Calif (KGTV) — The Oceanside Police Department arrested a man who shot a gun at a moving tow truck from an SUV early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

The victim called police about the shooting, which happened near the intersection of Mesa Drive and Pear Tree Lane, around 12:50 a.m., OPD's press release said.

According to OPD, a driver of a silver SUV shot at a tow truck, hitting it once, as the victim was driving it near that intersection.

The SUV driver drove away immediately, heading westbound down El Camino Real. Meanwhile, the victim, a 31-year-old man, pulled over to the side of the road to call the police.

The officers who responded to the scene managed to identify the suspect's vehicle plate quickly, and it was registered at a location in Carlsbad, OPD says. Carlsbad police officers located the SUV as it was parked in front of a home shortly after OPD figured out where it was registered.

A man walked out of the home and locked the car, then went back inside. When he walked outside again, Carlsbad officers detained him until OPD came to make the official arrest.

Curtis Lynn Cains, a 61-year-old Carlsbad man, was charged with assault with a firearm in connection to the shooting, OPD says.

If you have any information for OPD regarding this incident, reach out to the detective on the case at 760-435-4237.