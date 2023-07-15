Oceanside first responders save 6 people overdosing on Fentanyl at Seagaze Park

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — First responders in Oceanside administered naloxone to six people who were overdosing on fentanyl at Seagaze Park Friday night, likely preventing their deaths in the process.

OFD's press release says firefighters, EMTs, lifeguards and police officers responded to the park, which is adjacent to the beach located south of the Oceanside Pier, after receiving 911 calls reporting the overdoses.

"Thanks to the quick actions of the first responders, all patients were revived with the administration of naloxone, an antidote for opioid overdose," the press release says. "If the patients had not been treated promptly, they would likely not have survived the overdose due to the extreme effects of the drug."

All six patients, who were men, ignored advice from paramedics and refused to be taken to the hospital after they were revived, OFD says.

OFD says it dispatched one fire engine, one paramedic squad, three ambulances, two lifeguard trucks and one battalion chief to respond to the overdoses. Several units from the Oceanside Police Department were also at the scene.

According to the press release, over 72,000 deaths related to synthetic opioids, including Fentanyl, happened in 2022. Fentanyl is prescribed to manage pain in clinical settings.

"The use of opioids from unknown and illicit sources cannot be accurately dosed. Using Fentanyl or any other synthetic opioid just one time or with just one dose continues to kill people every day," the release says.

OFD and OPD say people should stay away from illegal opioids, and it encourages people to carry Naloxone to help revive friends or family members who have overdosed. You can buy Naloxone at a drug store orfollow this link to get it for free.