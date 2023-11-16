Oceanside City Council approves 6.5% water rate hike over 2 years

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Water rates in Oceanside are going up following a unanimous vote at Wednesday night's city council meeting.

The rate increases will take effect in January in 2024 and 2025.

The first increase, which is coming up in about a month and a half, will be 4%. The second hike will happen in 2025 and will be 2.5%.

The Oceanside City Council says the increases are driven by a variety of factors, including higher costs for labor, utilities and chemicals, as well as materials and supplies.