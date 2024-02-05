Oceanside businesses prepare for heavy rainfall amid flooding concerns

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) — Despite Tuesday being its 25th anniversary, Nana & Pop pop's Sweet Shop in Oceanside Harbor Village will remain closed, owner Christina Pfeifer said. The decision is made due to the upcoming heavy rain forecast expected to arrive Monday.

“By being open we’re encouraging people to be out in the bad weather, and we don’t want to do that," Pfeifer said. "We want to stay home, they need to stay home.”

The National Weather Service has issued warnings of a storm moving through San Diego, which started in Oceanside Sunday night, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. Weather experts predict a significant rainfall of three to four inches, raising concerns about potential flooding in North County on Monday and Tuesday.

"This doesn’t happen very often so when it does, it’s pretty traumatic for all of the small businesses around here,” said Jennifer Brown, a bartender at Pour House.

Brown said these storms often flooded the South Coast Highway and impacted local businesses, including Pour House.

Despite potential challenges, she said they are prepared for the current storm and will stay open. Measures include strategically placing sandbags around the building and securing tarps on the roof.

“We’ve done all that we can to make sure we’re not going to be flooded, but who knows what could happen. It could happen,” Brown said.