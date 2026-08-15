Oceanside building with harmful past will reopen community center

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The city of Oceanside will Saturday officially reopen the Crown Heights Community Resource Center following a more than $5 million rehabilitation on the nearly century-old building.

Constructed in 1931, the domed building on Division Street was designed by architect Irving Gill -- who designed five buildings in Oceanside, four of which remain.

"This building is arguably the most striking of the collection, merging Art Deco and Islamic architectural influences," a city statement read.

The Oceanside Unified School District was the first occupant of the building, running an "Americanization School" for 12 years, where immigrant children were made to "abandon their native language and culture at school." In the past 25 years, the building has served as the Crown Heights Community Resource Center.

"This building's story hasn't always been an easy one, but for the past several decades it's stood for something very different: a place where Crown Heights neighbors can find real support," said Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez. "This is one of the largest investments the city has made in Crown Heights, and it's a reflection of how much this neighborhood matters. We're preserving a piece of architectural history while making sure the building continues serving neighbors every day."

The renovation included a historic structure assessment report with restoration experts. Crews built a new foundation, along with new flooring, plumbing, kitchen, restrooms, electrical systems, HVAC, lighting, stucco, and paint. The center's historic windows and doors were restored and outside, the site has new concrete work, with new landscaping, irrigation, and fencing on the way, the city statement read.

The center is one of four resource centers operated by Oceanside's Department of Housing & Neighborhood Services. Members of the community can access referrals and services related to healthcare, social services, and fair housing legal assistance.

Additionally, the center hosts food distributions, community events, offers computers and Wi-Fi for public use, and the city contracts with Lifeline Community Services to provide after-school programs for neighborhood kids "to have a safe place to complete homework, build leadership skills, and plan for successful futures," the city statement read.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for noon Saturday at 1210 Division St.

