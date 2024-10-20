North County Veterans Stand Down connects heroes to unlimite resources

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Hundreds of veterans are gathering at Green Oaks Ranch for the annual four-day North County Veterans Stand Down (NCVSD), which provides a wide range of resources for veterans.

Matt Foster, NCVSD president, said the goal is to prevent veterans from becoming homeless.

NCVSD offers services including medical, dental, and vision care, along with legal help for issues like warrants, misdemeanors, evictions, and restraining orders.

The event, held annually at Green Oaks Ranch, also provides addiction recovery programs for veterans.

Foster, a Marine veteran, said he wanted to continue serving fellow veterans after his military service.

"You spend years being part of a unit, and then suddenly, you're on your own. Veterans need a team to help," Foster said.

Michael Tate, a longtime participant, flew in from the East Coast to attend this year.

"The Marine Corps didn't have this when I was serving," Tate said. "I'm grateful to be here at Green Oaks Ranch. This is a good place."

Another attendee, Michael O'Leary, has been seeking help for nearly two decades to secure his discharge papers.

"It's been a tough journey, but I got some paperwork that may finally help me prove my service and access benefits," O'Leary said.

NCVSD also offers legal assistance, with tents set up to help veterans address legal issues. Terri Peters, deputy public defender at North County Public Defenders, said veterans are dealing with a range of setbacks, from parking tickets to restraining orders.

"Once these obstacles are cleared, veterans can move forward with housing, employment, and getting their licenses back," Peters said.

The event drew in volunteers like Air Force veteran Merrill Peterson, who helped fellow veterans feel supported.

Peterson recalled helping a veteran who had just bought his first suit.

"He was so happy," she said. "It was the first suit he'd ever owned."

To learn more about NCVSD or to donate, visit their website.