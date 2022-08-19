North County Transit District increases pay for bus drivers, includes new hires

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The North County Transit District is increasing the pay and benefits package it offers to bus drivers.

NCTD announced Friday the starting pay for new drivers is now $22 per hour, up from $18.84. No experience is required, and NCTD will provide paid commercial driver's license training, the press release says.

If a driver has six years of experience, they can earn up to $26 per hour. NCTD is also offering new drivers a sign-on bonus. Applicants without a CDL would receive a $2,000 bonus, while new hires with a CDL and experience would get $5,000.

One benefit highlighted in the press release was healthcare coverage, which would cover 80% or more of premium cost.

NCTD has more than 50 bus driver vacancies, and Executive Director Matthew Tucker hopes the higher pay and better benefits will help fill the gap.

“NCTD’s pay and benefits package for bus operators is now one of the most competitive for new commercial drivers in the region, which will help attract new bus operators to fill current vacancies and retain existing employees,” said Tucker. “In addition to more pay, we are greatly enhancing the overall benefits package and continuing to offer sign-on bonuses for new drivers.”

MV Transportation and NCTD's bus operations contractor implemented the pay increase, and the Teamsters Local 542 ratified it, according to the release.

If you're interested in applying, follow this link or apply in person at 305 Via Del Norte, Oceanside, CA 92058.