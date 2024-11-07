Nonprofit opens new affordable housing units in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV)— It may look like a normal ribbon-cutting, but for many new residents like Coral McIntyre, the grand opening of Vista Azul in Carlsbad is much more.

"This is an opportunity that's offering our family a bridge to our dreams with my son, because we're getting this opportunity to affordable housing," McIntyre says.

Bridge Housing celebrated the official opening of the 70-unit affordable housing community Wednesday morning. These were made for families who needed them in the area.

"My son is a brilliant, profoundly dyslexic child who needs to be in the Carlsbad Unified School District, and this was out of our means financially.”

But thanks to this new development brought to life by the nonprofit, more families can make it possible and have time for other important things, which Keith Blackburn, Mayor of Carlsbad, agrees with.

"Everybody's having a hard time with finances and housing," says Blackburn. "And this is gonna be tremendously helpful to those who are either need help, help with housing or their very first housing. ”

Bridge Housing currently has more than 500 apartment units in Carlsbad, with 1,800 across San Diego County currently open or under construction.

"This helps residents to that often live far be able to work and live in the same city," says Mary Jane Jagodzinski, the Senior Vice President of Development Bridge Housing.

This affordable housing makes families’ commute and day-to-day easier.

"This gives them [families] advantage of the fine schools of Carlsbad, the proximity to amenities, and just really be able to financially regroup and be able to better their lives and certainly of that, of their children as well," Jagodzinski said.

