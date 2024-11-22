Non-profit in Vista starts collecting for holiday drive for women veterans

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – It’s a quiet office space in Vista filled with plastic tubs with an important purpose.

The organization is the Foundation for Women Warriors.

“We are on a mission to serve women veterans so their next mission in life is clear, and they can continue to impact the world.” Keshia Javis-Jones, Foundation For Women Warriors, said. “Serving women veterans and their children.”

Javis-Jones is the non-profit's community partnership director. In addition to their day-to-day mission, their task for this holiday season is underway.

“We’ll have about 250 families that we are hoping to serve,” Javis-Jones said.

It’s serving those women and their families through a toy drive and holiday party.

“Because we have not received the recognition that we’ve deserved for so long; there’s not programs out there directly aligned with our needs,” Javis-Jones said.

That’s where Women Warriors comes into the picture.

The Foundation is looking to collect new and unused toys, clothes, and baby items for the drive from now until Dec. 13.

Keshia knows these women’s journey quite well.

“I served in the United States Marine Corps for 10 years,” Javis-Jones said. “I missed a lot of time with my son while I was on active duty, and the holiday time was extremely hard.”

So she knows the impact these drives can have on these families.

“I think that just not having to worry financially about what’s under, you know, that tree or what gift is being opened and being able to just have your child have a smile on their face because of something you’re able to provide them goes a long way,” Javis-Jones said.

They’re going a long way for those called to serve their country.

“We want them to know it isn’t asking for a handout or anything like that. Because I know in the military, we’re taught to be so strong. But it’s taking advantage of the support system that is in your community,” Javis-Jones said.

If you want to contribute to the drive, please click here to learn more.



