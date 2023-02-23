No injuries reported in Solana Beach drive-by shooting, deputies say

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating a drive-by shooting in Solana Beach that happened early Thursday morning.

Deputies say the shooting happened just after midnight, nearby the intersection of Via Chica Court and Via Mil Cumbres.

A white pickup truck was driving along the street, and someone inside the truck fired about four shots at a house, according to deputies. Two bullets hit the home, but the two people who were inside at the time were not hurt, the press release says.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station responded immediately, and when they searched the area, they did not find the suspect's truck.

"The shooting remains under investigation," the sheriff's department says. "If you have any information regarding this incident, call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200."

SDSD did not provide a description of the suspect in its press release.