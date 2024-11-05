New safety measures at Oceanside Harbor following community requests

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV)— It was a calm evening at the Oceanside Harbor.

“I haven't seen anybody get in a fight. I haven't seen anybody, any gang members or anything like that,” said Tim Cox, who is visiting Oceanside from Idaho.

That’s exactly what the Oceanside Police Department wants for the harbor's future.

“We've increased our proactive police patrols in the harbor in response to some of the violent crime that has occurred down there,” said Chief Kedrick Sadler of the Oceanside Police Department.

Back in August, several people sustained injuriesat Oceanside Harbor Beach after being randomly attacked with baseball bats.

The five suspects were eventually jailed, but OPD Chief Kedrick Sadler says that's not enough.

“Obviously, you know, as police staffing is- has been a challenge for us. So, we have to find new ways to have more increased presence down there,” said Chief Sadler.

That includes extra cameras, security guards, and police patrols. There were also talks of fire pit curfews and an after-hours kiosk.

ABC 10News spoke to multiple community members at the harbor who were concerned about the area's safety, but not many wanted to appear on camera.

“They just say that there's things that have happened, but they're afraid to say anything because they don't want any repercussions to come back onto them for saying anything,” said Cox.

However, those who spoke up became the other catalyst for this new initiative.

“We've received emails, phone calls. The citizens who live down there and who also come and visit the harbor, they've asked for additional patrols and more police presence,” said Chief Sadler.

“I wouldn't like it where I live, and I'm sure there's a lot of people here that are, think they're endangered, and I know they don't like it,” said Cox.

If you see something at the harbor that the authorities should know about and want to report it, you can call 760-435-4900 or head to the website oceansidepolice.com.

