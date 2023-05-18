New lion welcomed at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is welcoming a new pion to its pride.

Bo, a 7-year-old male African Lion moved to the Safari Park from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Guests at the Safari Park are able to visit Bo, who will rotate on and off with the lionesses until all four of the lions are comfortable interacting together, the park said.

African lion populations are declining due to habitat loss, issues that threaten human-wildlife coexistence, poaching, and illegal wildlife trade, the San Diego Wildlife Alliance said.