Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

NCTD expected to restore service after now Post-Tropical Cyclone Hilary

coaster_train_nctd.jpg
KGTV
coaster_train_nctd.jpg
Posted at 6:37 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 09:37:45-04

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The normal weekday schedule was expected to resume Monday on all transit modes following Sunday's disruption by Tropical Storm Hilary, the North County Transit District said.

The travel modes include Sprinter, Breeze, Lift and Coaster services.

RELATED: NCTD temporarily cancels COASTER train service due to Hilary

Riders should expect some delays in the morning hours as NCTD implements service recovery and operations normalize, said Colleen Windsor of the NCTD. Schedules remain subject to change and possible additional cancellations of service may occur if weather conditions change substantially.

Complete schedule information can be found at GoNCTD.com. Real-time next bus and train information is available at GoNCTD.com/Now.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here to Learn More

If You Give A Child A Book Story Time