Navy sailor honored after fatal parachuting accident

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A community in Escondido came together Monday to honor the life of Noah Tobin, a 23-year-old San Diego sailor who lost his life in a parachuting accident.

The procession for Tobin, a Valley Center native and Navy sailor, began in Porterville, where the accident happened, and ended at Alhiser-Comer Mortuary in Escondido.

"He absolutely loved what he did, and there's no doubt in my mind if he had to do it over again, he would," John Tobin, Noah's father, said.

Noah's family, including his parents and siblings, had been waiting since last Tuesday to be reunited with him.

"There's just not enough time, not enough words to explain who Noah was. How beautiful of a soul he had. He was so deeply loving and passionate," Cindy Tobin, Noah's mother, said.

Noah was one of eight siblings who followed in the footsteps of his grandfathers and joined the Navy in 2021. He served as a Special Boat Operator, Petty Officer Second Class — part of the elite Special Warfare Combat Crewman.

The young sailor had just returned from deployment when tragedy struck during a parachute training exercise in Porterville. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Noah's family says the Navy has stood by them throughout this difficult time.

"It's very comforting to know he's never been alone, not for a second," John said.

Hundreds lined the streets of multiple cities to escort Noah to his final resting place. The procession left Porterville this morning at 7 a.m., ending in Escondido in the afternoon.

The Navy sailor was accompanied by military personnel, law enforcement, firefighters and community members, all transferring him with honor and dignity.

Members of Noah's family church, St. Steven's Catholic Church, were also present to show support.

At the mortuary, Noah's family surrounded him as their priest led a quiet prayer. Fellow sailors stood by, fighting back tears.

Among those paying respects was Eilyeen Bonica, Noah's first-grade teacher, who came to honor her former student.

"He was a special part of my life. But now he's in heaven, and I miss him a lot," Bonica said.

Escondido's Mayor and Congressman Darrell Issa's office also presented Noah's family with an American Hero proclamation and a folded flag.

