'My heart sank:' Owner of La Mesa coffee shop praises community support after vandalism

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Pink Rose Café on La Mesa Boulevard, known for its photogenic interior and vibrant pink exterior, became a target for vandals this week. Nadia Zamora, the café's owner, said her heart sank when she learned about the damage.

"My husband called me and said, ‘I want you to come down here because the display was vandalized overnight,’" Zamora said.

The café's outdoor pumpkin display was vandalized, with items stolen and damaged. Zamora said there were details about the vandalism she was hesitant to share.

"Someone defecated on the hay, and the female scarecrow was subjected to explicit acts," she said. "It was very unfortunate."

Zamora and her husband opened the café in 2021, working tirelessly to bring her vision to life. She said the café has been a "labor of love" for the community, creating a space for customers to enjoy and take photos.

But this isn't the first time the café has been targeted.

In October, Zamora shared security footage showing suspects breaking into the café, smashing doors and windows. They stole the cash register, though Zamora said she knows it could have been worse. No arrests have been made in connection to either incident.

"Emotionally, it does take a toll on you because we pour our heart and soul into our business," Zamora said. "When things like this happen, they set you back financially and emotionally."

Despite the setbacks, Zamora said the support from the community has helped her stay positive.

"After I posted the video, we had a lot of people come in just to buy a cup of coffee to show their support and let us know they appreciate what we do for the community," she said.

Zamora also mentioned that the La Mesa Police Department has increased patrols in the area to protect local businesses, including hers. She remains determined to keep the café open.

"As an entrepreneur, when you have setbacks, you just have to pick up and keep going. It's easier when you have a community supporting you," Zamora said.

