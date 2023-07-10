Multiple brush fires reported in Oceanside, nearby businesses evacuated

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Police Department says several businesses along a stretch of College Boulevard were evacuated Sunday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish multiple brush fires in the area.

OPD first reported the brush fires near the 800 block of College Blvd. on its Twitter page at 3:24 p.m. Sunday. The intersection of Mission Avenue and Frazee Road was closed as first responders tried to put out the fire. Additionally, police say State Route 76 is closed between Frazee Road and College Boulevard until further notice.

Police say businesses in the 700 and 800 blocks of College Blvd. were evacuated and closed for the time being as a safety precaution.

"No residential structures are threatened at this time," OPD tweeted at 4:53 p.m.

Officers are telling the public to stay away from the area until first responders finish their job. CalFire is using helicopters to drop water on the fire, so people should not fly drones above the blaze since it would interfere with the task at hand.

As of 6 p.m., firefighters stopped the fire's forward progress; however, road closures were still in effect and the public was still advised to stay away from the area.