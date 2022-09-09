Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Multiple areas face blackout after truck crashes into electrical powerbox in UTC

San Diego police
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 8:54 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 23:54:29-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Portions of the Torrey Pines, Sorento Valley, and University City areas in North San Diego County are facing a blackout after a Toyota pickup truck crashed into an electrical powerbox Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Arriba & Regents Road just before 8 p.m.

According to SDG&E, the crash left 7,261 customers without power and it is expected to be restored at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

There is no word on what caused the crash and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Give a child a book - Donate Today!