Multiple areas face blackout after truck crashes into electrical powerbox in UTC

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Portions of the Torrey Pines, Sorento Valley, and University City areas in North San Diego County are facing a blackout after a Toyota pickup truck crashed into an electrical powerbox Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Arriba & Regents Road just before 8 p.m.

According to SDG&E, the crash left 7,261 customers without power and it is expected to be restored at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

There is no word on what caused the crash and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.