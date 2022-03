ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in Encinitas Thursday afternoon.

According to the department, the crash happened around 3:49 on the 1600 block of North Coast Highway.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear at this time, but authorities said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.