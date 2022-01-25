Watch
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with pickup truck in San Marcos

Police lights
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 22:41:30-05

SAN MARCOS (CNS) — A 62-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a pickup truck at a San Marcos intersection.

The man was riding westbound on Borden Road when his motorcycle crashed into a northbound Chevrolet Colorado at Mulberry Drive about 11 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The 31-year-old man driving the truck was not injured, officials said.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault for the crash.

