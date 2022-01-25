Motorcyclist killed after colliding with pickup truck in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) — A 62-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a pickup truck at a San Marcos intersection.

The man was riding westbound on Borden Road when his motorcycle crashed into a northbound Chevrolet Colorado at Mulberry Drive about 11 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The 31-year-old man driving the truck was not injured, officials said.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault for the crash.