Motorcyclist in custody after pursuit ends on San Diego freeway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A motorcycle rider was taken into custody Monday morning following a police chase on a San Diego freeway.

The pursuit started at 11:44 a.m. in the southbound lane of Interstate 15 near the Poway Road exit.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers were trying to pull a man on a motorcycle over for some kind of traffic violation when the biker took off.

Police say the man crashed into another vehicle on I-15 near Carroll Canyon Road and tried to flee across the lanes on foot between HOV and main lanes.

The motorcyclist also walked against traffic on the freeway to avoid authorities. He eventually surrendered to CHP officers without issues. No injuries were reported.