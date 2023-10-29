Motorcyclist dies in crash on Carlsbad Blvd., police say

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — The Carlsbad Police Department says it responded to a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

According to police, the crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, on the 4500 block of Carlsbad Blvd.

Responding officers learned a Kawasaki motorcycle had rear-ended a Chevy SUV. The motorcycle rider, a 25-year-old man from Kentucky, was ejected from his bike and injured in the road.

First responders took the motorcyclist to a hospital in the area, where he was later pronounced dead, CPD says.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was speeding south on Carlsbad Blvd. before it crashed into the SUV.

The SUV driver, a 28-year-old man from Oceanside, stayed on the scene and cooperated with police, CPD says.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but drugs and alcohol were ruled out as a factor.

Officers are working to notify the motorcyclist's next of kin before identifying him publicly.

If you witnessed this crash and have more information for CPD, reach out to the investigator on the case at 442-339-2282.