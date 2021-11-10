Motorcycle crash in Solana Beach claims life of Nevada City man

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Nevada City man is dead after he was ejected from his motorcycle in a crash in Solana Beach Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers received a call around 9:00 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lane on Interstate 5, which is just north of Valle De La Valle.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle in the #1 lane. A 49-year-old man from Lakeside was driving a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck in the #1 lane.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the rider of the Kawasaki rear-ended the back of the Chevrolet pickup truck.

CHP says the contact between the Chevrolet and the Kawasaki caused the motorcycle to lose control and the rider to be ejected onto the freeway lanes of traffic.

The California Highway Patrol and Solana Beach Fire personnel responded to the scene. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of I-5 were affected from the time of the collision until around 11:00 a.m., as the scene was investigated.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have contributed to this collision. The fatal crash is still under investigation.

Should a member of the public have witnessed this collision, they are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol at 760-643-3400.