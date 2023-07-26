Watch Now
Missing elderly hiker found dead at Lake Hodges Trail near Rancho Bernardo

Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 20:05:39-04

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A senior who was reported missing hours after he went on a hike Wednesday morning was found dead at a trail in the Rancho Bernardo area.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the man, who is believed to be around 81 years old, embarked on a hiking trip at about 10:30 a.m.

He was then reported missing a few hours later at 1:30 p.m. Police say after searching the open space in the Lake Hodges Trail area, the man was found at 2:36 p.m.

SDPD says due to the area where the victim's body was discovered, they needed to use a helicopter from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department to recover him.

It is unknown how the man died. The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available

