MiraCosta College unveils new campus building that's more than just a gym

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- MiraCosta College officials on Monday cut the ribbon for its new Kinesiology, Health and Nutrition, and Gymnasium complex.

The grand opening comes as the college celebrates its 90th year of being in the community.

The 40,000 square-foot complex replaces its previous gym built in the 1960s, and it is so much more than a gym, as it features a basketball court, volleyball court, lobby, a coach gym with giant TV screen to watch film on, team rooms, classrooms, offices, and more.

The complex also includes laundry facilities to serve both the student athletes and students struggling with housing insecurity.

The complex serves the college's wellness hub and will include classes for its nursing program.

Kristen J. Huyck, MiraCosta College Director of Public and Governmental Relations, Marketing and Communications, said the project's completion would not have been possible without the support of North County voters.

Huyck said in 2016, voters approved a measure that would green light a $450 million bond to subsidize many projects, the complex being one of them.

"It's lit up and gives a welcoming feel to our student athletes," Huyck said.

MiraCosta College basketball coach Pat Conahan said the complex also adds value in that in cuts travel time for student athletes having to practice off campus, for instance, the volleyball having to travel to the beach for practice.

"We're really maximizing their time in terms of studies," Conahan said.

Conahan said the new gym is already inspiring the student athletes, because now the can see their legacy. He said the gym walls features MiraCosta's history of awards, achievements, and accolades; something the gym beforehand did not have.

"It feels different in a good way," Conahan said. "It makes them feel like they're a part of something special."