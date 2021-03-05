Military officials investigating alleged assault at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) — Military officials say they are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Camp Pendleton this week.

A Marine Corps spokesperson confirmed to ABC 10News that they, "are aware of an alleged assault that occurred aboard Camp Pendleton, California on March 2, 2021." The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, but has since been released.

The spokesperson said Naval Criminal Investigative Service was currently investigating the incident.

No other information was immediately released.