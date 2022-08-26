Watch Now
Medical Examiner releases name of man found dead near Lake Hodges in Escondido

Posted at 2:29 PM, Aug 26, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Friday publicly identified a body found under suspicious circumstances in a rural community near Lake Hodges.

The body of Martin Armenta, 27, was discovered near the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in the Elfin Forest area shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, wrapped in what appeared to a type of bedding material, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the investigation.

The body bore no obvious signs of suspicious injuries, Lt. Chris Steffen said, adding that the cause and circumstances of Armenta's death remain under investigation.

