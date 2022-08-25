Body found off road in Escondido area

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body off a roadway in unincorporated Escondido Thursday morning.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said they received a report before 8 a.m. of a body found in an area off the 8500 block of Harmoney Grove Road, near Elfin Forest.

Due to the investigation, Harmony Grove Road was shut down in both directions near Questhaven Road, sheriff’s officials said.

Details on what led to the body discovery were not immediately available.