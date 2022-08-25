Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Body found off road in Escondido area

harmony_grove_road_escondido_body_082522.jpg
KGTV
harmony_grove_road_escondido_body_082522.jpg
Posted at 8:40 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 11:40:46-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body off a roadway in unincorporated Escondido Thursday morning.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said they received a report before 8 a.m. of a body found in an area off the 8500 block of Harmoney Grove Road, near Elfin Forest.

Due to the investigation, Harmony Grove Road was shut down in both directions near Questhaven Road, sheriff’s officials said.

Details on what led to the body discovery were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations