Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Vista

san diego county sheriff star
FILE
Posted at 9:54 AM, May 20, 2023
VISTA (CNS) - A man was shot by someone in a passing car and hospitalized while walking on a sidewalk in Vista, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

Just before midnight Friday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive, according to Sgt. Marcus Levine of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Two men were walking on the sidewalk and were shot at by someone in a gold or silver Honda Accord, the sergeant said.

One man was struck by gunfire and was rushed to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Levine said.

Sheriff's detectives were investigating the shooting.

