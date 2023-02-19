Man wanted for domestic violence arrested in La Jolla after car chase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it arrested a man wanted for domestic violence after a car chase in La Jolla Saturday morning.

Deputies said a felony arrest warrant was issued for Brian Glover, and the car chase started around 9:45 a.m. when SDSD units found him.

The units on the ground eventually ended their pursuit, allowing the air unit to take over the chase, SDSD said. Glover crashed the car he was driving on his own, then he and the woman who was riding with him hid under a house on La Jolla Parkway, according to the SDSD spokesperson.

Deputies detained Glover there, and the woman was found nearby. Both people were arrested, and deputies learned the woman had a felony warrant out for her arrest as well, deputies say.