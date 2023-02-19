Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Man wanted for domestic violence arrested in La Jolla after car chase

San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 7:23 PM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 22:25:01-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it arrested a man wanted for domestic violence after a car chase in La Jolla Saturday morning.

Deputies said a felony arrest warrant was issued for Brian Glover, and the car chase started around 9:45 a.m. when SDSD units found him.

The units on the ground eventually ended their pursuit, allowing the air unit to take over the chase, SDSD said. Glover crashed the car he was driving on his own, then he and the woman who was riding with him hid under a house on La Jolla Parkway, according to the SDSD spokesperson.

Deputies detained Glover there, and the woman was found nearby. Both people were arrested, and deputies learned the woman had a felony warrant out for her arrest as well, deputies say.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!