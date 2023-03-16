Watch Now
Man suffers major injuries in Valley Center pedestrian crash

Posted at 1:24 PM, Mar 16, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says it responded after a man suffered major, life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car on Valley Center Road Wednesday night.

Officers from the Oceanside area responded to the crash near Sunset Road around 7:35 p.m. on March 15. They learned a 26-year-old woman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta eastbound on Valley Center Road. At the same time, a man was walking in the eastbound lane, and the woman hit him with the car, the press release says.

CHP is still investigating why the man was walking in the street.

First responders took the pedestrian to a hospital in the area to receive treatment for his serious injuries.

CHP says the driver of the Volkswagen was not hurt in this crash. Alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as a factor, the press release says.

Officers are continuing to investigation this crash — if you have any information for CHP, reach out to the Oceanside-area office at 760-643-3400.

