Man stabbed to death at Fallbrook nursery, suspect arrested

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) -- Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a nursery in Fallbrook Saturday night.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the 5400 block of Rainbow Creek Road around 8 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault.

When they arrived, authorities found 33-year-old Ismael Alberto Resendiz stabbed. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, the department said.

While investigating, deputies identified Luis Enrique Muniz, 57, as the person who allegedly stabbed Resendiz. Muniz was arrested for murder and booked into jail.

Details surrounding the stabbing are under investigation, but the department said Muniz lives at the nursery and Resendiz lives in Escondido.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

