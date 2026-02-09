Man sentenced to 12 years for fentanyl sale that caused Carlsbad woman's death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man who arranged a fentanyl sale that led to a Carlsbad woman's fatal overdose was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Cameron William Fulston, 31, pleaded guilty to coordinating a deal to sell the drugs to the 25-year-old victim, Danielle Good.

Emergency responders found the woman unconscious in a Mission Valley apartment's bathroom just after midnight on Sept. 10, 2023. She was hospitalized, but remained comatose throughout her stay and was taken off life support five days later.

Prosecutors say that on the night of her overdose, Fulston initiated a conversation with the victim over social media about drugs that prompted her to travel to San Diego.

At the time of Good's overdose, Fulston's co-defendant, Bryan Kim Bullard, was with her in the apartment, while Fulston had left to pick up food.

Bullard provided Good with the fentanyl and at one point after she began overdosing, he messaged Fulston that he needed Narcan.

However, neither contacted emergency responders until about an hour later, when Bullard called 911 from the victim's phone, then fled the apartment, prosecutors said.

About a month later, Fulston was already in custody on an unrelated matter when he was booked in connection with Good's death.

Bullard, who was arrested about two months later, also pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

