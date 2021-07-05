Man rescued from rocks amid rising tide in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A man was rescued early Saturday morning after becoming stuck between boulders amid a rising tide in Oceanside.

According to the Oceanside Fire Department, crews responded to Buccaneer Beach around 2:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a man in his 40s trapped in large boulders.

Crews say a bystander heard someone yelling and was able to find the victim. According to the department, the man slipped and fell into a gap between the boulders.

“Waves started to crash over the rescuers and the victim became submerged in water,” the department says.

Crews were able to provide a scuba tank and regulator so the victim could breathe.

The department says it took approximately 45 minutes to pull the man out from the rocks. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“To put it plainly, the Oceanside Fire Department saved this man’s life. Firefighters were completely soaked by the crashing waves and time was running out with the incoming tide,” the department says, reminding everyone not to play on the large rocks along Oceanside Beaches.

