Man pleads guilty to assaulting victims lured through Grindr in North County

VISTA (CNS) - A man who lured male victims through a dating app and then sexually assaulted them in Escondido pleaded guilty this week to three felony sex crime counts.

Tobias Bartee, 29, is slated to be sentenced next month to 41 years in state prison for the attacks, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Police said Bartee posed as another person on the app Grindr, then attacked the men when they met in person by restraining and sexually assaulting them.

While police investigated reports of "four different adult males that had been lured to an apartment in the city," prosecutors filed charges against Bartee in connection with three victims.

One of the attacks occurred the day before Bartee was arrested in September of 2023, while the others happened in July and August of 2023.

Bartee remains in county jail without bail pending his March 13 sentencing date.

