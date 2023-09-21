Man accused of using 'Grindr' app to sexually assault victims pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A man accused of using the popular dating app "Grindr" to sexually assault multiple victims appeared in court on Wednesday.

The suspect, 28-year-old Tobias Bartee, faces seven felony charges, including kidnapping with intent to commit rape and strangulation.

“Mr. Bartee is looking up to a possible life sentence based on the charges,” said David Jarman, Deputy District Attorney for San Diego Sounty.

Police say they were initially made aware of four men Bartee allegedly assaulted over the span of four months.

They say in each case, the victim shared that Bartee used a fake name and posted fake photos, posing as a white male on the popular LGBTQ dating app "Grindr."

Police say Bartee invited the victims to an Escondido apartment. When they arrived, he would say that the fictitious person was not home. He then forcibly restrained and sexually assaulted the victims, according to police, who added two of the victims reported Bartee had a handgun.

“I know that the Escondido Police Department is investigating the case thoroughly,” said Jarman.

Officials are urging everyone to use caution when using any kind of dating app. They recommend meeting people in a public place and to report any suspicious behavior.

“Be vigilant, be cautious with how you meet people online,” said Jarman.

Escondido police have shared a photo of Bartee with the media as they continue to investigate if there are any other victims.

“We’re definitely encouraging additional victims or witnesses to come forward and share their stories,” added Jarman.

According to Escondido police on Wednesday afternoon, three more individuals have reached out since ABC 10News first reported the story.

Any additional victims are urged to reach out to the detective handling the case: Jesse Santaniello at (760) 839-4768.