Man killed in Valley Center pedestrian crash

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed in a crash as they tried to cross Lilac Road in Valley Center Tuesday night.

Officers from CHP's Oceanside-area office responded to the crash in the area of Lilac Road, west of Hideaway Lake Road, around 8:30 p.m. on May 17.

CHP says a 19-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Kicks in Lilac Road's westbound lane, and she was in front of a 63-year-old man driving a Dodge Caravan.

"For reasons still under investigation, a 32-year-old male pedestrian, from Valley Center, crossed Lilac Road, in a southerly direction, when he was struck by both the Nissan Kicks and Dodge Caravan," CHP's press release says.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and tried to save the man's life, but he died.

No other injuries were reported in this crash, according to CHP. Investigators are still looking into the crash, and it's unclear at this point if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

If you witnessed this fatal pedestrian crash and have any information for investigators, reach out to CHP at 760-643-3400.