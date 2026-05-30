Man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle as he was crossing a street in Escondido, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 8:33 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Redwood Street, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The vehicle was heading east on Ninth Avenue at the time, police added.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities located a suspect vehicle abandoned a short distance away, they said.

"Investigators are also exploring the possibility a second vehicle was involved in the crash," the EPD said.

Authorities are withholding the victim's identity pending family notification. Police are asking those with information about the alleged hit-and-run to call traffic investigator Adam Ayres at (760) 839-4714.

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