Maintenance worker killed in Escondido house fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A maintenance worker died in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Escondido, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Police say a relative of the maintenance worker reported the fire around 4 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of South Upas Street.

When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a male body inside the residence.

EDP's Watch Commander told ABC 10News preliminary investigation suggested the man had been smoking in close proximity to an oxygen tank.

Escondido police said its Crime Violence Unit and an arson investigator are at the scene conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10 News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.