Man hit by car after picking a flower in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A man was fatally struck by a car after he pulled over and picked a flower on the side of a road in Encinitas Sunday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, authorities received a call around 4:00 p.m. about a pedestrian being hit by a car on Piraeus Street near Normandy Road.

When officials arrived at the scene, they learned that a vehicle stopped in the southbound bicycle lane of Piraeus Street where a man, who was a passenger, got out and crossed over the south and northbound lanes onto the east shoulder of Piraeus Street to grab a flower.

He then moved back west from the shoulder into the northbound lane of traffic and a car traveling northbound on Piraeus Street struck the man.

The victim suffered from major injuries and was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital where he later died. The driver of the car was not injured.

SDSO says alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor in the collision at this time.

The North Coastal Sheriff's Traffic Division is on scene and handling the investigation. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Encinitas Traffic Division at (760) 966-3500.