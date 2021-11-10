Man found shot to death inside Oceanside home

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Police responding to reports of shots fired in an Oceanside neighborhood early Wednesday morning discovered one person dead inside a home.

At around 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of Moonstone Bay Drive after receiving reports of a possible shooting in the area.

Responding officers went to a home and found a man shot to death inside.

ABC 10News learned a second person was shot and airlifted to a nearby hospital, but that person was expected to survive from their injuries.

An Oceanside Police lieutenant told ABC 10News that officers detained several people for questioning, but no arrests were made.

The incident is under investigation.